Denver, CO
8100 West Quincy Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:47 PM

8100 West Quincy Avenue

8100 West Quincy Avenue
Location

8100 West Quincy Avenue, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit APT N10 · Avail. now

$1,345

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1105 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1925278.

This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Littleton will welcome you with a total of 1,105 square feet of living space!

The kitchen has hardwood floors and comes with appliances which include a refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal! The beautiful living room comes with a brick fireplace, dining room, and a loft! The loft is private upstairs with a bathroom and a closet. Other great features of this home include vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer in the unit!

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony or the community pool and tennis court. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Lake of Lakes Park. Also nearby are Costco, Walmart, Hacienda Colorado, Whole Foods, Buffalo Wild Wings, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8100 West Quincy Avenue have any available units?
8100 West Quincy Avenue has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8100 West Quincy Avenue have?
Some of 8100 West Quincy Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8100 West Quincy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8100 West Quincy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8100 West Quincy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8100 West Quincy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 8100 West Quincy Avenue offer parking?
No, 8100 West Quincy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8100 West Quincy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8100 West Quincy Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8100 West Quincy Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8100 West Quincy Avenue has a pool.
Does 8100 West Quincy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8100 West Quincy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8100 West Quincy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8100 West Quincy Avenue has units with dishwashers.
