8100 West Quincy Avenue ·

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1925278.



This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Littleton will welcome you with a total of 1,105 square feet of living space!



The kitchen has hardwood floors and comes with appliances which include a refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal! The beautiful living room comes with a brick fireplace, dining room, and a loft! The loft is private upstairs with a bathroom and a closet. Other great features of this home include vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer in the unit!



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony or the community pool and tennis court. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Lake of Lakes Park. Also nearby are Costco, Walmart, Hacienda Colorado, Whole Foods, Buffalo Wild Wings, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1925278.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.