8100 East Union Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

This luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Penterra Plaza will welcome you with 1,607 square feet of living space!



Feel at home in the open kitchen for entertaining with granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances , granite countertops, a pantry, and an island. Enjoy the split bedroom floor plan and the patio. One bedroom is a suite with bathroom and the other with an adjoining bathroom each with walk in closets. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, an extra storage cage, and access to the community fitness center. Parking for this property are 2 underground tandem parking spaces.



Enjoy the panoramic mountain views from the balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and George Wallace Park. Also nearby are DTC, DIA, Pak Meadows Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, I-225, C-470, Southmoor and Belleview Light Rail.



Nearby schools include Samuels Elementary School, Hamilton Middle School, and Jefferson High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.