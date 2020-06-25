All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 21 2019

8095 East 28th Avenue

8095 East 28th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8095 East 28th Avenue, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

Available Now! Move-in Ready!

Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/993521?source=marketing

Highly desirable Stapleton condo with aprox. 1600 square feet including to 2 bedrooms privately located at each end of the unit. There is a large living room and loft area. There are 2 decks, one on the west side and one on the east side of the home.
The kitchen includes updated stainless appliances with a built in microwave and a center island. There is a large side by side refrigerator and beautiful maple cabinets.
This unit also includes a huge 2 car tandem gararge with almost enough room for 3 small cars. This is certainly one of the most popular areas in Denver, providing easy access to downtown Denver. Also, a quick trip to DIA and lots of stores and restaurants. Located only minutes from City Park, The Denver Zoo, and Botanical Gardens. Don’t miss this great opportunity!

Pets - 1 Dog
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Water Sewer & Trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking -2 Car Tandum
Basement - None
School District - Denver

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8095 East 28th Avenue have any available units?
8095 East 28th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8095 East 28th Avenue have?
Some of 8095 East 28th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8095 East 28th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8095 East 28th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8095 East 28th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8095 East 28th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8095 East 28th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8095 East 28th Avenue offers parking.
Does 8095 East 28th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8095 East 28th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8095 East 28th Avenue have a pool?
No, 8095 East 28th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8095 East 28th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8095 East 28th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8095 East 28th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8095 East 28th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
