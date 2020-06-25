8095 East 28th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Now! Move-in Ready!



Highly desirable Stapleton condo with aprox. 1600 square feet including to 2 bedrooms privately located at each end of the unit. There is a large living room and loft area. There are 2 decks, one on the west side and one on the east side of the home.

The kitchen includes updated stainless appliances with a built in microwave and a center island. There is a large side by side refrigerator and beautiful maple cabinets.

This unit also includes a huge 2 car tandem gararge with almost enough room for 3 small cars. This is certainly one of the most popular areas in Denver, providing easy access to downtown Denver. Also, a quick trip to DIA and lots of stores and restaurants. Located only minutes from City Park, The Denver Zoo, and Botanical Gardens. Don’t miss this great opportunity!



Pets - 1 Dog

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Water Sewer & Trash

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - Yes

Parking -2 Car Tandum

Basement - None

School District - Denver



