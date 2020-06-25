8095 East 28th Avenue

Amenities
Available Now! Move-in Ready!
Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/993521?source=marketing
Highly desirable Stapleton condo with aprox. 1600 square feet including to 2 bedrooms privately located at each end of the unit. There is a large living room and loft area. There are 2 decks, one on the west side and one on the east side of the home.
The kitchen includes updated stainless appliances with a built in microwave and a center island. There is a large side by side refrigerator and beautiful maple cabinets.
This unit also includes a huge 2 car tandem gararge with almost enough room for 3 small cars. This is certainly one of the most popular areas in Denver, providing easy access to downtown Denver. Also, a quick trip to DIA and lots of stores and restaurants. Located only minutes from City Park, The Denver Zoo, and Botanical Gardens. Don’t miss this great opportunity!
Pets - 1 Dog
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Water Sewer & Trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking -2 Car Tandum
Basement - None
School District - Denver
Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.