8055 E Bethany Pl

Beautiful home located in South East Denver. This home has plenty of space for a big family with almost 4,000 Square Feet... and new windows to maintain energy cost efficient. End your commute by working from home in the dedicated office with plenty of shelf space for books, files, etc. or catch the bus at the stop just 3 min away. Enjoy the outdoors? Bible Park and the High Line Canal Trail are just 1/2 mile away. At the end of the day, entertain in the large formal living and dining rooms or grill out on the back deck. Do you want a man cave, craft or workshop? Then spread out in the basement or use the finished flex room, full bath and 4th bed down there for multigenerational living.New Carpet, Recent updates include the remodeled hall bath and new side fence. Fire place in living room, Tall Vaulted ceiling through out the home, Large walk in closet in Master. Conveniently located in South Hampden with less than 10 min drive to DTC, 5 minute drive to I-25 or easily accessible back roads all the way downtown to avoid as much traffic. Plenty of schools near by including Cherry Creek High School less than 10 min away. No shortage of good restaurants, and shops with Whole Foods, Target, a movie theater, and 24 Hour Fitness each only 5 minutes away. Great home in a wonderful location.