All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 8055 E Bethany Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
8055 E Bethany Pl
Last updated September 9 2019 at 7:36 AM

8055 E Bethany Pl

8055 East Bethany Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8055 East Bethany Place, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful home located in South East Denver. This home has plenty of space for a big family with almost 4,000 Square Feet... and new windows to maintain energy cost efficient. End your commute by working from home in the dedicated office with plenty of shelf space for books, files, etc. or catch the bus at the stop just 3 min away. Enjoy the outdoors? Bible Park and the High Line Canal Trail are just 1/2 mile away. At the end of the day, entertain in the large formal living and dining rooms or grill out on the back deck. Do you want a man cave, craft or workshop? Then spread out in the basement or use the finished flex room, full bath and 4th bed down there for multigenerational living.New Carpet, Recent updates include the remodeled hall bath and new side fence. Fire place in living room, Tall Vaulted ceiling through out the home, Large walk in closet in Master. Conveniently located in South Hampden with less than 10 min drive to DTC, 5 minute drive to I-25 or easily accessible back roads all the way downtown to avoid as much traffic. Plenty of schools near by including Cherry Creek High School less than 10 min away. No shortage of good restaurants, and shops with Whole Foods, Target, a movie theater, and 24 Hour Fitness each only 5 minutes away. Great home in a wonderful location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8055 E Bethany Pl have any available units?
8055 E Bethany Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8055 E Bethany Pl have?
Some of 8055 E Bethany Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8055 E Bethany Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8055 E Bethany Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8055 E Bethany Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8055 E Bethany Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8055 E Bethany Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8055 E Bethany Pl offers parking.
Does 8055 E Bethany Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8055 E Bethany Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8055 E Bethany Pl have a pool?
No, 8055 E Bethany Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8055 E Bethany Pl have accessible units?
No, 8055 E Bethany Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8055 E Bethany Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8055 E Bethany Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St
Denver, CO 80224
Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80246
The Patrician
1075 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80237
Sloans Place
1540 Sheridan Boulevard
Denver, CO 80214
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University