Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

794 Jasmine St

794 South Jasmine Street · No Longer Available
Location

794 South Jasmine Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS OUT ON THIS!

****AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 23RD****

This 3 bed, 3 bedroom Ranch style home with a finished basement is in the heart of what Denver has to offer. The home features appliances Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer. The spacious backyard is fenced in and has 1 car detached garage.

The home is near Mayfair Park, Denison Park and Robinson Park. 794 Jasmine St is very bikeable, biking is convenient for most trips. Walk around the corner to your favorite coffee shop or Trader's Joe's or Jennys Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Starbucks and Blunozer Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Bertha's Baha Bistro, Sweet Rice Cafe. Mayfair at its best!

Owner will consider a dog with $350 Pet Deposit
Tenant is responsible for Utilities

Nearby schools include Palmer Elementary School, Montclair Elementary School and Denver Language School. The closest grocery stores are Trader Joe's and Jennys Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Starbucks and Blunozer Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Bertha's Baha Bistro, Sweet Rice Cafe and Papa John's Pizza.

Contact Clay to schedule a showing!

Denver County 1
Elementary Carson
Middle School Hill
High School George Washington

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 794 Jasmine St have any available units?
794 Jasmine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 794 Jasmine St have?
Some of 794 Jasmine St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 794 Jasmine St currently offering any rent specials?
794 Jasmine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 794 Jasmine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 794 Jasmine St is pet friendly.
Does 794 Jasmine St offer parking?
Yes, 794 Jasmine St does offer parking.
Does 794 Jasmine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 794 Jasmine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 794 Jasmine St have a pool?
No, 794 Jasmine St does not have a pool.
Does 794 Jasmine St have accessible units?
No, 794 Jasmine St does not have accessible units.
Does 794 Jasmine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 794 Jasmine St has units with dishwashers.
