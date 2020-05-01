Amenities

****AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 23RD****



This 3 bed, 3 bedroom Ranch style home with a finished basement is in the heart of what Denver has to offer. The home features appliances Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer. The spacious backyard is fenced in and has 1 car detached garage.



The home is near Mayfair Park, Denison Park and Robinson Park. 794 Jasmine St is very bikeable, biking is convenient for most trips. Walk around the corner to your favorite coffee shop or Trader's Joe's or Jennys Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Starbucks and Blunozer Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Bertha's Baha Bistro, Sweet Rice Cafe. Mayfair at its best!



Owner will consider a dog with $350 Pet Deposit

Tenant is responsible for Utilities



Contact Clay to schedule a showing!



