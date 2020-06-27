7877 E. Mississippi 802

Amenities

Freshly remodeled 8th floor unit with spectacular views of the Rocky's. Candlewyck Condominiums, gated community with indoor lap pool and hot tub, tennis courts, club house, dedicated covered parking, fitness facility and beautifully maintained grounds. Most residents are seniors. Heating, cooling and water included in rent with central building system. Tenant pays electrical. Full size washer/dryer. No smoking, no pets. All new appliances, paint, tile floors and granite countertops throughout. Full size washer dryer in unit.

No Pets Allowed



