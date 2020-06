Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage hot tub

$400.00 MOVE IN SPECIAL!! Welcome to your new home. This high floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium is ready for move in. Enjoy the views from the twelfth floor through the floor to ceiling windows on your own private enclosed balcony. This condo features include in-unit side by side washer and dryer, reserved garage parking, and all the amenities of the community. Community amenities include an exercise room, game room, hot tub / spa, and a swimming pool.