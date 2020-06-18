776 Forest Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Available on or about 12/14/2018.

Rent - $1325

Deposit - $1325

18-month lease (firm)

No smoker and no pets (firm)

Shared common area yard.



Charming 2 bedroom/1 bath unit in 4-plex. Large, unfinished basement. Hardwood floors. Window coverings. Living room and dining area. Full-size washer/dryer hook-ups.



**Parking permitted on street or in garage only - no driveway parking.



**All exterior areas are shared access with other tenants. No outside storage is permitted.

