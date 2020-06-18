All apartments in Denver
776 Forest Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

776 Forest Street

776 North Forest Street
Location

776 North Forest Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
extra storage
Available on or about 12/14/2018.
Rent - $1325
Deposit - $1325
18-month lease (firm)
No smoker and no pets (firm)
Shared common area yard.

Charming 2 bedroom/1 bath unit in 4-plex. Large, unfinished basement. Hardwood floors. Window coverings. Living room and dining area. Full-size washer/dryer hook-ups.

**Parking permitted on street or in garage only - no driveway parking.

**All exterior areas are shared access with other tenants. No outside storage is permitted.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 776 Forest Street have any available units?
776 Forest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 776 Forest Street have?
Some of 776 Forest Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 776 Forest Street currently offering any rent specials?
776 Forest Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 776 Forest Street pet-friendly?
No, 776 Forest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 776 Forest Street offer parking?
Yes, 776 Forest Street does offer parking.
Does 776 Forest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 776 Forest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 776 Forest Street have a pool?
No, 776 Forest Street does not have a pool.
Does 776 Forest Street have accessible units?
No, 776 Forest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 776 Forest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 776 Forest Street does not have units with dishwashers.
