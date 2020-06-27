All apartments in Denver
7695 East Quincy Avenue
7695 East Quincy Avenue

7695 East Quincy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7695 East Quincy Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
This Clean, quiet condo with a resort-like feel is located in the Whispering Pines West Community just minutes away from DTC, Southmoor RTDLightrail station, I-25, and I-225 sandwiched between two parks with walking trails. Very desirable unit on the top floor facing the heated pool and tennis courts. It also features brand new laminate and carpet floors. Rent includes clubhouse access, common area maintenance, community pool, community tennis court, clubhouse gym, exterior maintenance, sewer, snow removal, trash removal, air conditioning, heat, and water. That's right! Utilities included! Rent stays the same no matter the summer heat or the winter cold. Also included is one carport parking spot. Each building has a convenient laundry room complete with a large personal storage space assigned to each condo unit. Call today to schedule a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7695 East Quincy Avenue have any available units?
7695 East Quincy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7695 East Quincy Avenue have?
Some of 7695 East Quincy Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7695 East Quincy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7695 East Quincy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7695 East Quincy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7695 East Quincy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 7695 East Quincy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7695 East Quincy Avenue offers parking.
Does 7695 East Quincy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7695 East Quincy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7695 East Quincy Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7695 East Quincy Avenue has a pool.
Does 7695 East Quincy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7695 East Quincy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7695 East Quincy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7695 East Quincy Avenue has units with dishwashers.
