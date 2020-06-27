7695 East Quincy Avenue

Amenities

This Clean, quiet condo with a resort-like feel is located in the Whispering Pines West Community just minutes away from DTC, Southmoor RTDLightrail station, I-25, and I-225 sandwiched between two parks with walking trails. Very desirable unit on the top floor facing the heated pool and tennis courts. It also features brand new laminate and carpet floors. Rent includes clubhouse access, common area maintenance, community pool, community tennis court, clubhouse gym, exterior maintenance, sewer, snow removal, trash removal, air conditioning, heat, and water. That's right! Utilities included! Rent stays the same no matter the summer heat or the winter cold. Also included is one carport parking spot. Each building has a convenient laundry room complete with a large personal storage space assigned to each condo unit. Call today to schedule a viewing!