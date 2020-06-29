All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

7574 East Technology Way · No Longer Available
Location

7574 East Technology Way, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
Beautiful Two Bedroom close to DTC - Property Id: 141216

This is living at a whole new level. This is Pearl - a collection of signature DTC apartment residences and curated amenities where luxury exists inside, outside and all the places in between. Our apartments are spacious and stylish homes nestled among landscaped walkways and pocket parks and a central location just moments away from Denver's best dining and shopping destinations. Why rent in downtown Denver when you can live better here. Pearl is reshaping the definition of luxury apartments in Denver and your definition of living the high life. We're changing not just the way you live in Denver Tech Center, but the way you live it. There are an abundance of apartments for rent in Denver CO ... but there is only one Pearl. Welcome home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/141216
Property Id 141216

(RLNE5465183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7574 E Technology Way Herringbone have any available units?
7574 E Technology Way Herringbone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7574 E Technology Way Herringbone have?
Some of 7574 E Technology Way Herringbone's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7574 E Technology Way Herringbone currently offering any rent specials?
7574 E Technology Way Herringbone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7574 E Technology Way Herringbone pet-friendly?
Yes, 7574 E Technology Way Herringbone is pet friendly.
Does 7574 E Technology Way Herringbone offer parking?
No, 7574 E Technology Way Herringbone does not offer parking.
Does 7574 E Technology Way Herringbone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7574 E Technology Way Herringbone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7574 E Technology Way Herringbone have a pool?
No, 7574 E Technology Way Herringbone does not have a pool.
Does 7574 E Technology Way Herringbone have accessible units?
No, 7574 E Technology Way Herringbone does not have accessible units.
Does 7574 E Technology Way Herringbone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7574 E Technology Way Herringbone has units with dishwashers.
