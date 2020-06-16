All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

750 South Clinton Street #1C

750 S Clinton St · (720) 442-0321
Location

750 S Clinton St, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 750 South Clinton Street #1C · Avail. Jun 20

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
sauna
750 South Clinton Street #1C Available 06/20/20 Big Corner Unit 2 Bed Condo in Great Location & 55+ Community (Windsor) - Available now, 2 bed/1 bath corner unit condo in Colorado's largest active adult living community, age 55+

Overlooks park-like front yard with large trees and mountain views. Kitchen features newer cabinets, all appliances stay including refrigerator and stainless stove/dishwasher. Bathroom with updated vanity and fixtures. Spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space. 1 newer wall a/c unit. Enclosed glass/screen lanai. Bonus storage room on the same floor.

FHA/VA approved. 24-hour patrolling community responder, clubhouse w/indoor & outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, activities...9 hole par 3 golf course open to the public.

Located near E Alameda Ave & S Havanna St. Wonderful neighborhood with many parks (Crestmoor Park, Expo Park & Many More), Windsor Lake, Bowlero Cherry Creek, Wings of the Rockies, Lowry Sports Complex Park, great restaurants and much more all close by.

Rent: $1,350/month
Security Deposit: $1,350
Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Gas & Trash

To schedule a viewing, please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321 or 303-900-5144

For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495

https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5579094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 South Clinton Street #1C have any available units?
750 South Clinton Street #1C has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 South Clinton Street #1C have?
Some of 750 South Clinton Street #1C's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 South Clinton Street #1C currently offering any rent specials?
750 South Clinton Street #1C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 South Clinton Street #1C pet-friendly?
No, 750 South Clinton Street #1C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 750 South Clinton Street #1C offer parking?
No, 750 South Clinton Street #1C does not offer parking.
Does 750 South Clinton Street #1C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 South Clinton Street #1C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 South Clinton Street #1C have a pool?
Yes, 750 South Clinton Street #1C has a pool.
Does 750 South Clinton Street #1C have accessible units?
No, 750 South Clinton Street #1C does not have accessible units.
Does 750 South Clinton Street #1C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 South Clinton Street #1C has units with dishwashers.
