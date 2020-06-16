Amenities
750 South Clinton Street #1C Available 06/20/20 Big Corner Unit 2 Bed Condo in Great Location & 55+ Community (Windsor) - Available now, 2 bed/1 bath corner unit condo in Colorado's largest active adult living community, age 55+
Overlooks park-like front yard with large trees and mountain views. Kitchen features newer cabinets, all appliances stay including refrigerator and stainless stove/dishwasher. Bathroom with updated vanity and fixtures. Spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space. 1 newer wall a/c unit. Enclosed glass/screen lanai. Bonus storage room on the same floor.
FHA/VA approved. 24-hour patrolling community responder, clubhouse w/indoor & outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, activities...9 hole par 3 golf course open to the public.
Located near E Alameda Ave & S Havanna St. Wonderful neighborhood with many parks (Crestmoor Park, Expo Park & Many More), Windsor Lake, Bowlero Cherry Creek, Wings of the Rockies, Lowry Sports Complex Park, great restaurants and much more all close by.
Rent: $1,350/month
Security Deposit: $1,350
Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Gas & Trash
To schedule a viewing, please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321 or 303-900-5144
For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495
https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5579094)