Last updated March 18 2020 at 4:20 AM

750 South Alton Way

750 South Alton Way · No Longer Available
Location

750 South Alton Way, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
sauna
Windsor Gardens. Active 55+ very well kept community. This unit is very special with lots of great light coming in with large patio and a view. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom it quite large and includes a full bathroom and walk in closet. The secondary bedroom has bifold doors that can be opened to the living room. There is a ton of closet and storage space in the unit including a doubled sided pantry, large coat closet, and additional large walk in the hall with lots of options, as well as a separate storage locker right down the hall.

The water, sewer, and heat are included. The tenant is only responsible for the electric bill.

For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068

We are looking for a 12 month lease and the deposit will be equal to one months rent. Pet friendly with one small dog.
Windsor Gardens, Colorado's largest Active Adult Living Community. 55+ There is so much to love about this community. The grounds are very well taken care of including landscaping, shoveling, and there are lots established trees that offer shade and great views year round. There are endless activities to get involved with if you choose. There is a 9 hole golf course, clubhouse with indoor and outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, and the community also has access to high line canal trail that goes for miles. Don't miss the opportunity to settle into a well cared for safe community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

