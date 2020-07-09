745 S Grant St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This well maintained and updated home is conveniently located in West Wash Park just blocks from Washington Park and South Broadway's wonderful restaurants, shopping and nightlife. Fresh Paint, New Sod and an awesome newly poured backyard patio. Inside the home boasts hardwood floors throughout, a huge upstairs master suite, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wonderful Front and Back patios. 4 off street parking spots including 2 in a large, over-sized newer garage. A ton of additional storage in the unfinished basement. Vacant, clean and ready for move in!



Rent includes Trash/Recycling. Tenant responsible for all other utilities and maintaining the lawn. Dog Friendly, No Cats Please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website.



Amenities: Two Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Renovated, Storage, Washer, Dryer, 2 Car Detached Garage, Sprinkler System, Hardwood Floors, Off Street Parking