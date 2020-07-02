745 E 19th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub

One Bedroom by St. Joseph, ONE MONTH FREE - Property Id: 255468



LEASE SPECIAL: ONE MONTH FREE until 5/31 all units. Waived app and admin fees. "Curtis" 1 of 5 total one bedroom floor plan options available. Five Units available for May move in.



AMENITIES:

FREE guest parking! ENERGY STAR community w/ Resort-style heated swimming pool & spa. Sundeck & outdoor fireplace & grill. Sky lounge. Fitness center + cardio equipment, Business center w/ printer & scanner, conference room. Clubroom. Reserved covered parking included: 1 space per bedroom.

24/7 controlled access, Luxer One package room,

Short-term furnished apartments available.



INTERIORS:

Black granite or white quartz counter tops,

Stainless steel or black-on-black appliances, hard wood style flooring, carpet in bedrooms, dramatic 10 foot ceilings, custom maple cabinets in kitchens w/ under lighting, huge walk in closets, washer & dryer in all apartments. Select Units: Kitchen islands, Double vanity sinks,Walk-in showers, Built-in desks* or Pre-wired for intrusion alarms*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255468

Property Id 255468



(RLNE5760522)