745 E 19th Ave

One Bedroom by St. Joseph, ONE MONTH FREE - Property Id: 255468
LEASE SPECIAL: ONE MONTH FREE until 5/31 all units. Waived app and admin fees. "Curtis" 1 of 5 total one bedroom floor plan options available. Five Units available for May move in.
AMENITIES:
FREE guest parking! ENERGY STAR community w/ Resort-style heated swimming pool & spa. Sundeck & outdoor fireplace & grill. Sky lounge. Fitness center + cardio equipment, Business center w/ printer & scanner, conference room. Clubroom. Reserved covered parking included: 1 space per bedroom.
24/7 controlled access, Luxer One package room,
Short-term furnished apartments available.
INTERIORS:
Black granite or white quartz counter tops,
Stainless steel or black-on-black appliances, hard wood style flooring, carpet in bedrooms, dramatic 10 foot ceilings, custom maple cabinets in kitchens w/ under lighting, huge walk in closets, washer & dryer in all apartments. Select Units: Kitchen islands, Double vanity sinks,Walk-in showers, Built-in desks* or Pre-wired for intrusion alarms*
