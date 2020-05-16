7432 E Princeton Ave

Amenities

granite counters dogs allowed carport recently renovated pool tennis court

Available move in mid-April - This is a thoughtfully updated two-story with a walk-out basement townhome. The main floor has a living room, dining area, updated kitchen with granite countertops, family room and an updated powder room. The second floor offers a generous master with a spacious closet and a private updated bathroom. On the other side of the hall, there are two additional bedrooms with an updated full bathroom. The walk-out basement offers the laundry area, large built-in cabinet storage space in the hallway, flex space (could be turned into a recreational room, pool room, or media room). Private fenced-in yard. Also, two reserved carports are steps away from the front door. Community includes indoor/outdoor pool, community clubhouse, tennis courts.



Tenant pays for Gas/Electricity, Owner pays for HOA Dues, Water, Trash, Sewer. Dog friendly, No Cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites



