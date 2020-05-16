All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 7432 E Princeton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
7432 E Princeton Ave
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:35 PM

7432 E Princeton Ave

7432 East Princeton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7432 East Princeton Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
carport
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Available move in mid-April - This is a thoughtfully updated two-story with a walk-out basement townhome. The main floor has a living room, dining area, updated kitchen with granite countertops, family room and an updated powder room. The second floor offers a generous master with a spacious closet and a private updated bathroom. On the other side of the hall, there are two additional bedrooms with an updated full bathroom. The walk-out basement offers the laundry area, large built-in cabinet storage space in the hallway, flex space (could be turned into a recreational room, pool room, or media room). Private fenced-in yard. Also, two reserved carports are steps away from the front door. Community includes indoor/outdoor pool, community clubhouse, tennis courts.

Tenant pays for Gas/Electricity, Owner pays for HOA Dues, Water, Trash, Sewer. Dog friendly, No Cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

Amenities: Covered Parking, Community Pool, Community Clubhouse, Tennis Courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7432 E Princeton Ave have any available units?
7432 E Princeton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7432 E Princeton Ave have?
Some of 7432 E Princeton Ave's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7432 E Princeton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7432 E Princeton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7432 E Princeton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7432 E Princeton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7432 E Princeton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7432 E Princeton Ave offers parking.
Does 7432 E Princeton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7432 E Princeton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7432 E Princeton Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7432 E Princeton Ave has a pool.
Does 7432 E Princeton Ave have accessible units?
No, 7432 E Princeton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7432 E Princeton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7432 E Princeton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St
Denver, CO 80209
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University