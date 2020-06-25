All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
740 N Pearl St Apt 303
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

740 N Pearl St Apt 303

740 North Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

740 North Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This unit is available NOW! Come check out this unique, large floorplan unit just a block off of Gov's Park near Cap Hill. This is a close to everything you can want from Denver city living...shops, restaurants and bars...close to Trader Joes. Secure building entry and parking, workout facilities, community room with game room, pool and rooftop patio access. Great views of the city from this third floor unit. Bring the outdoors in with the LARGE outdoor private balcony for expanding your living area outside. Lots of Window light shining through in your living area. Each floor has its own laundry facility as well. Your own personal parking spot in a garage and a storage locker for all of your extra belongings. Each resident gets access to the building's pool, clubhouse, in building workout center and rec room. And to top it off, the views from the top of the building of the skyline of Denver and the foothills are absolutely AMAZING. You have to see this place.

Come check out this spot and make it your next home.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Electric), Trash / Water / Sewer is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Emergency Service and Resident Portal Fee per Month / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
http://pmielevation.info/740-N-PEARL-ST-APT-303-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 N Pearl St Apt 303 have any available units?
740 N Pearl St Apt 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 N Pearl St Apt 303 have?
Some of 740 N Pearl St Apt 303's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 N Pearl St Apt 303 currently offering any rent specials?
740 N Pearl St Apt 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 N Pearl St Apt 303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 N Pearl St Apt 303 is pet friendly.
Does 740 N Pearl St Apt 303 offer parking?
Yes, 740 N Pearl St Apt 303 offers parking.
Does 740 N Pearl St Apt 303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 N Pearl St Apt 303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 N Pearl St Apt 303 have a pool?
Yes, 740 N Pearl St Apt 303 has a pool.
Does 740 N Pearl St Apt 303 have accessible units?
No, 740 N Pearl St Apt 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 740 N Pearl St Apt 303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 N Pearl St Apt 303 has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

