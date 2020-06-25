740 N Pearl St Apt 303

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This unit is available NOW! Come check out this unique, large floorplan unit just a block off of Gov's Park near Cap Hill. This is a close to everything you can want from Denver city living...shops, restaurants and bars...close to Trader Joes. Secure building entry and parking, workout facilities, community room with game room, pool and rooftop patio access. Great views of the city from this third floor unit. Bring the outdoors in with the LARGE outdoor private balcony for expanding your living area outside. Lots of Window light shining through in your living area. Each floor has its own laundry facility as well. Your own personal parking spot in a garage and a storage locker for all of your extra belongings. Each resident gets access to the building's pool, clubhouse, in building workout center and rec room. And to top it off, the views from the top of the building of the skyline of Denver and the foothills are absolutely AMAZING. You have to see this place.



Come check out this spot and make it your next home.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Electric), Trash / Water / Sewer is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Emergency Service and Resident Portal Fee per Month / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

http://pmielevation.info/740-N-PEARL-ST-APT-303-VIRTUAL-TOUR



PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.

PMI ELEVATION

13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124

720-744-0790

WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

