726 16th Avenue Unit: 301
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

726 16th Avenue Unit: 301

726 East 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

726 East 16th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Furnished Uptown Studio- flex lease, awesome location, all-inclusive

Adorable and sunny furnished penthouse studio in Uptown/City Park West available with flexible lease terms! Perfect for a traveling nurse or as a furnished executive rental. This building boasts a walk score of 92 and there are dozens of Denvers unique restaurants, all the action downtown, the Capitol and several urban parks! If you are a traveling nurse and working at PSL, Rocky Mtn Hospital for Children, St. Josephs Hospital, this location is perfect!

This apartment is one-of-a-kind with lots of original detailed woodwork, built-in cabinets and desk, beautiful hardwood floors, a clawfoot tub/shower and exposed brick. The large windows provide lots of natural light and city views (and also have a blackout shade for traveling RNs working overnights!). There is a fully stocked kitchen with everything youll need to make meals at home. The new smart flatscreen TV comes equipped with HBO/Netflix/Hulu and high-speed internet is provided, as well. The unit is on the top level in a secured entry building.

The building has a lovely patio in back with tables and a community grill for entertaining friends in the warm months. Coin-operated laundry is in the basement and there is also a large, private storage unit for your extra belongings.

Rent is all-inclusive:
- all utilities, high-speed wireless internet, netflix/hulu/HBO, heat/AC
- large private storage unit
- fully stocked: sheets/towels/kitchen utensils/pots & pans/hairdryer

Lease is flexible, month-to-month:

application fee for credit and background check.
Small pets negotiable (with extra fee)
refundable deposit

Rolling availability. Currently available starting August 6. Please contact me for pics!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

