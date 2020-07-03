726 16th Avenue Unit: 301

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Furnished Uptown Studio- flex lease, awesome location, all-inclusive



Adorable and sunny furnished penthouse studio in Uptown/City Park West available with flexible lease terms! Perfect for a traveling nurse or as a furnished executive rental. This building boasts a walk score of 92 and there are dozens of Denvers unique restaurants, all the action downtown, the Capitol and several urban parks! If you are a traveling nurse and working at PSL, Rocky Mtn Hospital for Children, St. Josephs Hospital, this location is perfect!



This apartment is one-of-a-kind with lots of original detailed woodwork, built-in cabinets and desk, beautiful hardwood floors, a clawfoot tub/shower and exposed brick. The large windows provide lots of natural light and city views (and also have a blackout shade for traveling RNs working overnights!). There is a fully stocked kitchen with everything youll need to make meals at home. The new smart flatscreen TV comes equipped with HBO/Netflix/Hulu and high-speed internet is provided, as well. The unit is on the top level in a secured entry building.



The building has a lovely patio in back with tables and a community grill for entertaining friends in the warm months. Coin-operated laundry is in the basement and there is also a large, private storage unit for your extra belongings.



Rent is all-inclusive:

- all utilities, high-speed wireless internet, netflix/hulu/HBO, heat/AC

- large private storage unit

- fully stocked: sheets/towels/kitchen utensils/pots & pans/hairdryer



Lease is flexible, month-to-month:



application fee for credit and background check.

Small pets negotiable (with extra fee)

refundable deposit



Rolling availability. Currently available starting August 6. Please contact me for pics!