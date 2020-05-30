All apartments in Denver
7250 Eastmoor Dr # 126

7250 East Princeton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7250 East Princeton Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
2 Bds 2 Ba, 1626 sf, Ranch, First floor - Property Id: 166770

Spacious Condo 1626 sq ft, 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths, Ranch style, on First floor, 9 ft High Ceiling. In a Well Maintained Property Great Location, By I-25 and I-225, Walk to DTC! Near Bus, Light Rail, Shopping, School, and Restaurants. Huge Master Bedroom, Wet Bar, Lots of Closets, Large Kitchen plus Pantry, Fireplace, Attached Garage, Closed Patio for year round living. Great Amenities: Swimming Pool, Tennis, Clubhouse, Gym, Sauna, Table Pool. Heat is paid. Must see! Available Oct15th.
Please email abedenver1@gmail.com, text or call 303-721-1270 to schedule showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166770p
Property Id 166770

(RLNE5220946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7250 Eastmoor Dr # 126 have any available units?
7250 Eastmoor Dr # 126 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7250 Eastmoor Dr # 126 have?
Some of 7250 Eastmoor Dr # 126's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7250 Eastmoor Dr # 126 currently offering any rent specials?
7250 Eastmoor Dr # 126 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7250 Eastmoor Dr # 126 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7250 Eastmoor Dr # 126 is pet friendly.
Does 7250 Eastmoor Dr # 126 offer parking?
Yes, 7250 Eastmoor Dr # 126 offers parking.
Does 7250 Eastmoor Dr # 126 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7250 Eastmoor Dr # 126 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7250 Eastmoor Dr # 126 have a pool?
Yes, 7250 Eastmoor Dr # 126 has a pool.
Does 7250 Eastmoor Dr # 126 have accessible units?
No, 7250 Eastmoor Dr # 126 does not have accessible units.
Does 7250 Eastmoor Dr # 126 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7250 Eastmoor Dr # 126 has units with dishwashers.

