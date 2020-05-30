7250 Eastmoor Dr # 126

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna tennis court

2 Bds 2 Ba, 1626 sf, Ranch, First floor - Property Id: 166770



Spacious Condo 1626 sq ft, 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths, Ranch style, on First floor, 9 ft High Ceiling. In a Well Maintained Property Great Location, By I-25 and I-225, Walk to DTC! Near Bus, Light Rail, Shopping, School, and Restaurants. Huge Master Bedroom, Wet Bar, Lots of Closets, Large Kitchen plus Pantry, Fireplace, Attached Garage, Closed Patio for year round living. Great Amenities: Swimming Pool, Tennis, Clubhouse, Gym, Sauna, Table Pool. Heat is paid. Must see! Available Oct15th.

Please email abedenver1@gmail.com, text or call 303-721-1270 to schedule showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166770p

Property Id 166770



(RLNE5220946)