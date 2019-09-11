715 South Clinton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Wonderful first floor end unit facing the golf course in Windsor Gardens (55+ community). No stairs or elevator needed. Close to your own private garage stall. Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom condo. New carpet and vinyl plank flooring, refinished countertops, new microwave, new paint, new toilet. Clean, clean, clean. This condo has a living room, kitchen/eating area, a full bathroom and 2 bedrooms. The enclosed lanai looks out over the golf course. Also included is a garage stall and a dedicated parking space. All utilities are included, with the exception of electric for lights and electronics. HEAT is included.



(RLNE5096594)