All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 715 South Clinton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
715 South Clinton Street
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM

715 South Clinton Street

715 South Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Windsor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

715 South Clinton Street, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful first floor end unit facing the golf course in Windsor Gardens (55+ community). No stairs or elevator needed. Close to your own private garage stall. Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom condo. New carpet and vinyl plank flooring, refinished countertops, new microwave, new paint, new toilet. Clean, clean, clean. This condo has a living room, kitchen/eating area, a full bathroom and 2 bedrooms. The enclosed lanai looks out over the golf course. Also included is a garage stall and a dedicated parking space. All utilities are included, with the exception of electric for lights and electronics. HEAT is included.

(RLNE5096594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 South Clinton Street have any available units?
715 South Clinton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 South Clinton Street have?
Some of 715 South Clinton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 South Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
715 South Clinton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 South Clinton Street pet-friendly?
No, 715 South Clinton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 715 South Clinton Street offer parking?
Yes, 715 South Clinton Street offers parking.
Does 715 South Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 South Clinton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 South Clinton Street have a pool?
Yes, 715 South Clinton Street has a pool.
Does 715 South Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 715 South Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 715 South Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 South Clinton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan20th
2080 California Street
Denver, CO 80205
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University