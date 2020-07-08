All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:07 PM

715 Elati Street

715 Elati Street · No Longer Available
Location

715 Elati Street, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BRAND NEW Renovation, Everything is New! Yard to be Completely Xeriscaped in Mid-May!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately, flexible lease start date
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 pets - dogs or cats - permitted with breed and size approval

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Front and back yard is currently bare but is being completely xeriscaped in mid-May
* Complete renovation JUST completed in April
* Luxury finishes
* Washer & Dryer included, large laundry room
* Fenced yard with storage shed

GARAGE/PARKING: Street
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
LAWN CARE: Tenant Responsibility
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150-$185

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all deposit funds are refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Elati Street have any available units?
715 Elati Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Elati Street have?
Some of 715 Elati Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Elati Street currently offering any rent specials?
715 Elati Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Elati Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Elati Street is pet friendly.
Does 715 Elati Street offer parking?
Yes, 715 Elati Street offers parking.
Does 715 Elati Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 Elati Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Elati Street have a pool?
No, 715 Elati Street does not have a pool.
Does 715 Elati Street have accessible units?
No, 715 Elati Street does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Elati Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Elati Street does not have units with dishwashers.

