715 Elati Street

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

BRAND NEW Renovation, Everything is New! Yard to be Completely Xeriscaped in Mid-May!



AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately, flexible lease start date

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 pets - dogs or cats - permitted with breed and size approval



DESCRIPTION:



* Front and back yard is currently bare but is being completely xeriscaped in mid-May

* Complete renovation JUST completed in April

* Luxury finishes

* Washer & Dryer included, large laundry room

* Fenced yard with storage shed



GARAGE/PARKING: Street

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

LAWN CARE: Tenant Responsibility

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150-$185



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all deposit funds are refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*