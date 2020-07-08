715 Elati Street

Amenities
BRAND NEW Renovation, Everything is New! Yard to be Completely Xeriscaped in Mid-May!
AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately, flexible lease start date
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 pets - dogs or cats - permitted with breed and size approval
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Front and back yard is currently bare but is being completely xeriscaped in mid-May
* Complete renovation JUST completed in April
* Luxury finishes
* Washer & Dryer included, large laundry room
* Fenced yard with storage shed
GARAGE/PARKING: Street
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
LAWN CARE: Tenant Responsibility
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150-$185
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all deposit funds are refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*