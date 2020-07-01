All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
701 N Pearl St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:51 AM

701 N Pearl St

701 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

701 Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
Available Now - this great 1 bed, 1 bath condo is in the heart of Governor's Park/Capital Hill and a quick walk to Downtown, Cheeseman Park, Denver Health and great restaurants and pubs on Broadway. The unit features a large balcony, A/C, hardwood floors, fresh paint, and big closets. The building has a secured entrance, swimming pool, onsite shared laundry.

Rent Includes water, sewer, trash, heat. Tenant responsible for Xcel Energy bill. Pet friendly. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee, $75 charge from building for reserving elevators is required.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: Community Pool, Assigned Parking Space, Fresh Paint, New Floors, Large Covered Balcony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 N Pearl St have any available units?
701 N Pearl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 N Pearl St have?
Some of 701 N Pearl St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 N Pearl St currently offering any rent specials?
701 N Pearl St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 N Pearl St pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 N Pearl St is pet friendly.
Does 701 N Pearl St offer parking?
Yes, 701 N Pearl St offers parking.
Does 701 N Pearl St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 N Pearl St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 N Pearl St have a pool?
Yes, 701 N Pearl St has a pool.
Does 701 N Pearl St have accessible units?
No, 701 N Pearl St does not have accessible units.
Does 701 N Pearl St have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 N Pearl St does not have units with dishwashers.

