701 N Pearl St

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool

Available Now - this great 1 bed, 1 bath condo is in the heart of Governor's Park/Capital Hill and a quick walk to Downtown, Cheeseman Park, Denver Health and great restaurants and pubs on Broadway. The unit features a large balcony, A/C, hardwood floors, fresh paint, and big closets. The building has a secured entrance, swimming pool, onsite shared laundry.



Rent Includes water, sewer, trash, heat. Tenant responsible for Xcel Energy bill. Pet friendly. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee, $75 charge from building for reserving elevators is required.



