Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

701 N Pearl St

Location

701 N Pearl St, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c71cc980fd ----
Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KDcSRZDTdvp&mls=1
This nifty studio apartment is conveniently located in Capitol Hill Denver and is close to all the amenities this coveted neighborhood has to offer. Situated on the first floor, the functional layout features hardwood floors, a full bath and three closets which provide plenty of storage. A handy Murphy bed allows for a variety of furniture configurations in the living/sleeping area.The updated kitchen includes granite countertops, double sink and stainless steel appliances, and a small table can be easily accommodated so you can enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning. The residence includes a same floor laundry room and storage locker. Enjoy the private pool and BBQ grill on the premises, and youll love the short walk to Trader Joes, Governors Park and local restaurants and bars.

Assigned Outdoor Parking
Disposal
Pets Allowed
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 N Pearl St have any available units?
701 N Pearl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 N Pearl St have?
Some of 701 N Pearl St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 N Pearl St currently offering any rent specials?
701 N Pearl St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 N Pearl St pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 N Pearl St is pet friendly.
Does 701 N Pearl St offer parking?
Yes, 701 N Pearl St offers parking.
Does 701 N Pearl St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 N Pearl St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 N Pearl St have a pool?
Yes, 701 N Pearl St has a pool.
Does 701 N Pearl St have accessible units?
No, 701 N Pearl St does not have accessible units.
Does 701 N Pearl St have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 N Pearl St does not have units with dishwashers.

