701 N Pearl St

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c71cc980fd ----

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KDcSRZDTdvp&mls=1

This nifty studio apartment is conveniently located in Capitol Hill Denver and is close to all the amenities this coveted neighborhood has to offer. Situated on the first floor, the functional layout features hardwood floors, a full bath and three closets which provide plenty of storage. A handy Murphy bed allows for a variety of furniture configurations in the living/sleeping area.The updated kitchen includes granite countertops, double sink and stainless steel appliances, and a small table can be easily accommodated so you can enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning. The residence includes a same floor laundry room and storage locker. Enjoy the private pool and BBQ grill on the premises, and youll love the short walk to Trader Joes, Governors Park and local restaurants and bars.



Assigned Outdoor Parking

Disposal

Pets Allowed

Pool