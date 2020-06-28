All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
6825 E Arizona Ave
Last updated September 15 2019 at 7:06 AM

6825 E Arizona Ave

6825 East Arizona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6825 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
SECOND BDRM IS AN OFFICE! THERE IS ONLY 1 Queen BED! This is for the entire unit

2 bed/1 bath fully furnished. 2nd bedroom is a converted office and contains office furniture that cannot be removed. Unit is best suited for a couple or single person unless you are willing to share the queen sized bed.

Condo is 3 miles south of Lowry just off the Cherry Creek bike path!

Quiet community close to parks, tennis, CC bike pat. 15 minute drive to DTC, 10 minute drive to Cherry Creek.

Fully Furnished with Crate and Barrel and Room and Board furniture.

Central AC
3 ceiling fans
New Stove
Newer Fridge
New Stackable washer/dryer in unit
Separate dining area
2 flat screen tvs
Queen sized Room and Board bed
Crate and Barrel Living Room set
Neutral carpet
Fully stocked kitchen
Attached secure garage (1 space)
Private fenced patio
5 Closets including one walk in
Heated pool in summer
Clubhouse

Quiet neighbors!

NO PETS and NO SMOKING

Trash and Water paid.
Gas/Electric not included.
Cable and internet are choice of tenant and to be paid by tenant.
$1650 /month plus one month security
Credit and Background to be paid by applicant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

