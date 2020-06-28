6825 E Arizona Ave

Amenities
SECOND BDRM IS AN OFFICE! THERE IS ONLY 1 Queen BED! This is for the entire unit
2 bed/1 bath fully furnished. 2nd bedroom is a converted office and contains office furniture that cannot be removed. Unit is best suited for a couple or single person unless you are willing to share the queen sized bed.
Condo is 3 miles south of Lowry just off the Cherry Creek bike path!
Quiet community close to parks, tennis, CC bike pat. 15 minute drive to DTC, 10 minute drive to Cherry Creek.
Fully Furnished with Crate and Barrel and Room and Board furniture.
Central AC
3 ceiling fans
New Stove
Newer Fridge
New Stackable washer/dryer in unit
Separate dining area
2 flat screen tvs
Queen sized Room and Board bed
Crate and Barrel Living Room set
Neutral carpet
Fully stocked kitchen
Attached secure garage (1 space)
Private fenced patio
5 Closets including one walk in
Heated pool in summer
Clubhouse
Quiet neighbors!
NO PETS and NO SMOKING
Trash and Water paid.
Gas/Electric not included.
Cable and internet are choice of tenant and to be paid by tenant.
$1650 /month plus one month security
Credit and Background to be paid by applicant