682 Clarkson St
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

682 Clarkson St

682 Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

682 Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
online portal
682 Clarkson St Available 02/18/20 Updated 1BD, 1BA Capitol Hill Condo with Garage Parking Spot -
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a flat monthly $30 hoa fee that covers water, sewer, garage parking spot, and access to amenities.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Agent: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE4051309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 682 Clarkson St have any available units?
682 Clarkson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 682 Clarkson St have?
Some of 682 Clarkson St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 682 Clarkson St currently offering any rent specials?
682 Clarkson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 682 Clarkson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 682 Clarkson St is pet friendly.
Does 682 Clarkson St offer parking?
Yes, 682 Clarkson St offers parking.
Does 682 Clarkson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 682 Clarkson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 682 Clarkson St have a pool?
Yes, 682 Clarkson St has a pool.
Does 682 Clarkson St have accessible units?
No, 682 Clarkson St does not have accessible units.
Does 682 Clarkson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 682 Clarkson St has units with dishwashers.

