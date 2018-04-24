All apartments in Denver
6685 E Arizona Ave

6685 East Arizona Avenue · (720) 647-0162
Location

6685 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6685 E Arizona Ave - D · Avail. Jul 1

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1659 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
bbq/grill
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
6685 E Arizona Ave - D Available 07/01/20 Amazing 2 bedroom town-home with finished basement! - Check out this amazing 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom 3 floor apartment with TONS of additional space! Located near Denver Tech Center, this property is conveniently located near several parks, trails, restaurants, and shopping centers!

Features of the property include:

-Large bedrooms w/ spacious closets
-Finished basement with additional room for office space, living room, etc.
-Washer/Dyer included
-All kitchen appliances included (oven, fridge, dishwasher, etc.)
-Tons of storage space in kitchen cabinets
-Fenced in patio on main level and balcony upstairs
-off-street and on-street parking available
-Pet Friendly

Option to rent fully-furnished available. Call or email for additional details. Furnished items include TV, couch, recliner, desk, bed sets, etc.

Residents are responsible for all utilities including electric, gas, and water. Landlord will cover lawn care, snow removal, and trash.

With such a great location at an affordable price,you won't want to miss out on this listing! Call 720-647-0162 today to schedule a viewing.

Equal Opportunity Housing

(RLNE5788769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6685 E Arizona Ave have any available units?
6685 E Arizona Ave has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6685 E Arizona Ave have?
Some of 6685 E Arizona Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6685 E Arizona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6685 E Arizona Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6685 E Arizona Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6685 E Arizona Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6685 E Arizona Ave offer parking?
No, 6685 E Arizona Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6685 E Arizona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6685 E Arizona Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6685 E Arizona Ave have a pool?
No, 6685 E Arizona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6685 E Arizona Ave have accessible units?
No, 6685 E Arizona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6685 E Arizona Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6685 E Arizona Ave has units with dishwashers.
