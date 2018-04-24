Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly bbq/grill furnished oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

6685 E Arizona Ave - D Available 07/01/20 Amazing 2 bedroom town-home with finished basement! - Check out this amazing 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom 3 floor apartment with TONS of additional space! Located near Denver Tech Center, this property is conveniently located near several parks, trails, restaurants, and shopping centers!



Features of the property include:



-Large bedrooms w/ spacious closets

-Finished basement with additional room for office space, living room, etc.

-Washer/Dyer included

-All kitchen appliances included (oven, fridge, dishwasher, etc.)

-Tons of storage space in kitchen cabinets

-Fenced in patio on main level and balcony upstairs

-off-street and on-street parking available

-Pet Friendly



Option to rent fully-furnished available. Call or email for additional details. Furnished items include TV, couch, recliner, desk, bed sets, etc.



Residents are responsible for all utilities including electric, gas, and water. Landlord will cover lawn care, snow removal, and trash.



With such a great location at an affordable price,you won't want to miss out on this listing! Call 720-647-0162 today to schedule a viewing.



Equal Opportunity Housing



(RLNE5788769)