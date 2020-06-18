All apartments in Denver
655 N Pearl St Apt 206
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:01 AM

655 N Pearl St Apt 206

655 Pearl Street · (720) 789-8981
Location

655 Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 365 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
Amazing urban living in the desirable Capitol Hill/Governor's Park neighborhood. This 1 bed, 1 bath condo features an open living space with wood floors, open kitchen and eat-in dining space. Building amenities include community pool, secure building access, elevator and shared laundry. Walking distance to Angelo's Taverna, Pablos coffee, Brother's BBQ, Trader Joe's and other amazing restaurants, bars and shops. Easy access to Downtown and Cherry Creek. Don't miss this condo in an incredible location!

Must be able to pass a full background/credit check.

For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com

Showings available 7 days a week.

Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 N Pearl St Apt 206 have any available units?
655 N Pearl St Apt 206 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 655 N Pearl St Apt 206 have?
Some of 655 N Pearl St Apt 206's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 N Pearl St Apt 206 currently offering any rent specials?
655 N Pearl St Apt 206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 N Pearl St Apt 206 pet-friendly?
No, 655 N Pearl St Apt 206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 655 N Pearl St Apt 206 offer parking?
No, 655 N Pearl St Apt 206 does not offer parking.
Does 655 N Pearl St Apt 206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 655 N Pearl St Apt 206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 N Pearl St Apt 206 have a pool?
Yes, 655 N Pearl St Apt 206 has a pool.
Does 655 N Pearl St Apt 206 have accessible units?
No, 655 N Pearl St Apt 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 655 N Pearl St Apt 206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 655 N Pearl St Apt 206 does not have units with dishwashers.
