655 N Pearl St Apt 206

hardwood floors pool elevator bbq/grill

Amazing urban living in the desirable Capitol Hill/Governor's Park neighborhood. This 1 bed, 1 bath condo features an open living space with wood floors, open kitchen and eat-in dining space. Building amenities include community pool, secure building access, elevator and shared laundry. Walking distance to Angelo's Taverna, Pablos coffee, Brother's BBQ, Trader Joe's and other amazing restaurants, bars and shops. Easy access to Downtown and Cherry Creek. Don't miss this condo in an incredible location!



Must be able to pass a full background/credit check.



For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com



Showings available 7 days a week.



Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.