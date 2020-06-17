All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019

6500 West Mansfield Avenue

6500 West Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6500 West Mansfield Avenue, Denver, CO 80235
Fort Logan

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*$500 off first month of rent!*

6500 W Mansfield Ave #31 Denver, CO 80235, USA

Go to the following link and enjoy a virtual tour; imagine this as your next home! https://www.tourbuzz.net/1096462?idx=1

Location! Location! Location! Near the Littleton/Lakewood area!

Bask in the abundant natural light from a multitude of windows in this 3600 sq. ft (+/-), 4 bedroom plus large office, 4 bath residence. Sit on the gorgeous deck and enjoy the largest back yard ever because it simply extends to the fairway with soothing golf course views. As you enter the front door, cathedral ceilings of the great room, with soaring windows, greet you. The ground/main floor includes; dining, great room, master bedroom and bathroom, kitchen, laundry, garage. A spacious master bedroom, with vaulted ceiling, also enjoys fairway views yet feels private. Upstairs offers two bedrooms and shared bath. The basement provides a media, or perhaps exercise room, enormous built in shelving for a library, 2 bedrooms with shared bath, one of those bedrooms is converted to a multi-person office with loads of built in cabinets. This is country club, turnkey living at its best

Nearby schools include Colorado Academy and Denver Christian School.

Pets may be negotiable with owner approval and deposit.

Rent includes trash, yard care and snow removal.

*** Full address is 6500 W MANSFIELD AVE #31 DENVER CO 80235 ***

*$500 off first month of rent!*

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLC's website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 West Mansfield Avenue have any available units?
6500 West Mansfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6500 West Mansfield Avenue have?
Some of 6500 West Mansfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage.
Is 6500 West Mansfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6500 West Mansfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 West Mansfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6500 West Mansfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6500 West Mansfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6500 West Mansfield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6500 West Mansfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6500 West Mansfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 West Mansfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 6500 West Mansfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6500 West Mansfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6500 West Mansfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 West Mansfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6500 West Mansfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
