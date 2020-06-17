6500 West Mansfield Avenue

Amenities

*$500 off first month of rent!*



6500 W Mansfield Ave #31 Denver, CO 80235, USA



Location! Location! Location! Near the Littleton/Lakewood area!



Bask in the abundant natural light from a multitude of windows in this 3600 sq. ft (+/-), 4 bedroom plus large office, 4 bath residence. Sit on the gorgeous deck and enjoy the largest back yard ever because it simply extends to the fairway with soothing golf course views. As you enter the front door, cathedral ceilings of the great room, with soaring windows, greet you. The ground/main floor includes; dining, great room, master bedroom and bathroom, kitchen, laundry, garage. A spacious master bedroom, with vaulted ceiling, also enjoys fairway views yet feels private. Upstairs offers two bedrooms and shared bath. The basement provides a media, or perhaps exercise room, enormous built in shelving for a library, 2 bedrooms with shared bath, one of those bedrooms is converted to a multi-person office with loads of built in cabinets. This is country club, turnkey living at its best



Nearby schools include Colorado Academy and Denver Christian School.



Pets may be negotiable with owner approval and deposit.



Rent includes trash, yard care and snow removal.



