Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:56 PM

6495 East Happy Canyon Road

6495 Happy Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

6495 Happy Canyon Road, Denver, CO 80237
Southmoor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1365207.

This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 1,224 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, a pantry, an island, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, or access the community pool, clubhouse, and tennis court. Parking for this property is a carport.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the balcony or back porch that overlooks the pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Baseball Field, and Southmoor Park. Also nearby are Whole Foods, Target, King Soopers, Marshalls, and more many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.

Nearby schools include Southmoor Elementary School, Kent Denver School, and Thomas Jefferson High School.

Small dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1365207.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6495 East Happy Canyon Road have any available units?
6495 East Happy Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6495 East Happy Canyon Road have?
Some of 6495 East Happy Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6495 East Happy Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
6495 East Happy Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6495 East Happy Canyon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6495 East Happy Canyon Road is pet friendly.
Does 6495 East Happy Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 6495 East Happy Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 6495 East Happy Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6495 East Happy Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6495 East Happy Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 6495 East Happy Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 6495 East Happy Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 6495 East Happy Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6495 East Happy Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6495 East Happy Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.

