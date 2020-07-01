6495 East Happy Canyon Road

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1365207.



This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 1,224 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, a pantry, an island, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, or access the community pool, clubhouse, and tennis court. Parking for this property is a carport.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the balcony or back porch that overlooks the pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Baseball Field, and Southmoor Park. Also nearby are Whole Foods, Target, King Soopers, Marshalls, and more many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.



Nearby schools include Southmoor Elementary School, Kent Denver School, and Thomas Jefferson High School.



Small dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



