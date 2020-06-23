All apartments in Denver
634 N Inca Street - 1

634 Inca St · No Longer Available
Location

634 Inca St, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Phenomenal Remodeled Townhome * Updates Throughout Including Kitchen, Baths, New Stainless Appliances, New Counters, New Paint, New Carpet, New Flooring, Etc. * Very Spacious Light, Bright & Open Floor Plan * Upper Level Laundry * Washer & Dryer Included * Private Fenced Back Yard * Plenty of Cabinet & Counter Space * True Dining Area * 2 Private Parking Spaces * Fantastic Location * Close To Santa Fe Arts District, Baker, Downtown, Restaurants, Pubs Shopping and Everywhere You Want To Be * EZ Access To I-25 * Quick Possession * You Will Love This Home! Exterior Front To Be Re-Painted By HOA Shortly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 N Inca Street - 1 have any available units?
634 N Inca Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 634 N Inca Street - 1 have?
Some of 634 N Inca Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 N Inca Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
634 N Inca Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 N Inca Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 634 N Inca Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 634 N Inca Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 634 N Inca Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 634 N Inca Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 634 N Inca Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 N Inca Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 634 N Inca Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 634 N Inca Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 634 N Inca Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 634 N Inca Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 634 N Inca Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
