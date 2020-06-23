634 N Inca Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Phenomenal Remodeled Townhome * Updates Throughout Including Kitchen, Baths, New Stainless Appliances, New Counters, New Paint, New Carpet, New Flooring, Etc. * Very Spacious Light, Bright & Open Floor Plan * Upper Level Laundry * Washer & Dryer Included * Private Fenced Back Yard * Plenty of Cabinet & Counter Space * True Dining Area * 2 Private Parking Spaces * Fantastic Location * Close To Santa Fe Arts District, Baker, Downtown, Restaurants, Pubs Shopping and Everywhere You Want To Be * EZ Access To I-25 * Quick Possession * You Will Love This Home! Exterior Front To Be Re-Painted By HOA Shortly