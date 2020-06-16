6301 E Hampden Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Take over the rest of this apartment lease until MAY 1, 2020

(with option to renew afterwards)



=INCENTIVES OFFERED:

* $100 CASH back

* Application reimbursement (upon approval of income/credit)

* No security deposit required



======= CALL OR TEXT ME TODAY FOR MORE INFO / SHOWING ======



1 bedroom

1 bathroom

757 sq. feet

4th floor (TOP FLOOR)

Balcony 4

Utilities avg $60 pm

In-unit Laundry (side by side)

Pets OK

Garage parking $35



Nearby: Light Rail, Walking distance to Grocery store, Movie Theater, Easy access to highway, Central location in Denver



======= CALL OR TEXT ME TODAY FOR MORE INFO / SHOWING ======