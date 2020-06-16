All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 6301 E Hampden Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
6301 E Hampden Ave
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:31 AM

6301 E Hampden Ave

6301 Hampden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6301 Hampden Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Take over the rest of this apartment lease until MAY 1, 2020
(with option to renew afterwards)

=INCENTIVES OFFERED:
* $100 CASH back
* Application reimbursement (upon approval of income/credit)
* No security deposit required

======= CALL OR TEXT ME TODAY FOR MORE INFO / SHOWING ======

1 bedroom
1 bathroom
757 sq. feet
4th floor (TOP FLOOR)
Balcony 4
Utilities avg $60 pm
In-unit Laundry (side by side)
Pets OK
Garage parking $35

Nearby: Light Rail, Walking distance to Grocery store, Movie Theater, Easy access to highway, Central location in Denver

======= CALL OR TEXT ME TODAY FOR MORE INFO / SHOWING ======

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 E Hampden Ave have any available units?
6301 E Hampden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6301 E Hampden Ave have?
Some of 6301 E Hampden Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 E Hampden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6301 E Hampden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 E Hampden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6301 E Hampden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6301 E Hampden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6301 E Hampden Ave offers parking.
Does 6301 E Hampden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6301 E Hampden Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 E Hampden Ave have a pool?
No, 6301 E Hampden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6301 E Hampden Ave have accessible units?
No, 6301 E Hampden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 E Hampden Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6301 E Hampden Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St
Denver, CO 80014
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St
Denver, CO 80206
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St
Denver, CO 80246
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
The Detroit
1504 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Ashley Union Station
1850 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University