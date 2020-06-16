6301 E Hampden Ave

Amenities
Take over the rest of this apartment lease until MAY 1, 2020
(with option to renew afterwards)
=INCENTIVES OFFERED:
* $100 CASH back
* Application reimbursement (upon approval of income/credit)
* No security deposit required
======= CALL OR TEXT ME TODAY FOR MORE INFO / SHOWING ======
1 bedroom
1 bathroom
757 sq. feet
4th floor (TOP FLOOR)
Balcony 4
Utilities avg $60 pm
In-unit Laundry (side by side)
Pets OK
Garage parking $35
Nearby: Light Rail, Walking distance to Grocery store, Movie Theater, Easy access to highway, Central location in Denver
