Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:21 AM

628 Lowell Blvd

628 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

628 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming and updated craftsman style bungalow conveniently located in Villa Park near Sloans’s Lake and walking distance to light rail W line. Large fenced in yard with deck and professional landscaping, pergola, and a garden area. An urban backyard oasis! This home is 2 floors, each with its own bedroom, large bathroom and separate living areas - ideal for a family, or roommates who each want their own space. Washer, dryer, and dishwasher included. There is a a front driveway parking space and on-street parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Lowell Blvd have any available units?
628 Lowell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 628 Lowell Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
628 Lowell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 Lowell Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 628 Lowell Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 628 Lowell Blvd offers parking.
Does 628 Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 Lowell Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Lowell Blvd have a pool?
No, 628 Lowell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 628 Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 628 Lowell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 Lowell Blvd has units with dishwashers.

