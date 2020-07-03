628 Lowell Blvd

Amenities
Charming and updated craftsman style bungalow conveniently located in Villa Park near Sloans’s Lake and walking distance to light rail W line. Large fenced in yard with deck and professional landscaping, pergola, and a garden area. An urban backyard oasis! This home is 2 floors, each with its own bedroom, large bathroom and separate living areas - ideal for a family, or roommates who each want their own space. Washer, dryer, and dishwasher included. There is a a front driveway parking space and on-street parking available.