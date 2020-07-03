628 Lowell Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming and updated craftsman style bungalow conveniently located in Villa Park near Sloans’s Lake and walking distance to light rail W line. Large fenced in yard with deck and professional landscaping, pergola, and a garden area. An urban backyard oasis! This home is 2 floors, each with its own bedroom, large bathroom and separate living areas - ideal for a family, or roommates who each want their own space. Washer, dryer, and dishwasher included. There is a a front driveway parking space and on-street parking available.