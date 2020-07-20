Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6235 E. Mexico Ave. Available 06/07/19 SE DENVER RANCH, UNFINISHED BASEMENT, 1 CAR GARAGE, FENCED YARD AND SPRINKLER! - To schedule a showing text 303-683-1774 -or- Use our online scheduling tool

https://calendly.com/modshowings/6235emexico

(note, this link may not display correctly on all sites we use for marketing, if it's not working we can text it to you or you can find it on the mod properties home page)



12 Month Lease.

Tenant pays gas/electric and water/sewer/storm. Owner pays recycling and trash.

One pet allowed with a $300 refundable deposit and $30/mo pet rent.

No smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C.

Available immediately for showings and occupancy 6/7. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Large brick ranch with 3 beds, 2 baths built in 1960 with 1299 finished square feet plus a partial unfinished basement. Home features a 1 car attached garage, small storage shed and covered front and back patios. Fenced yard with sprinkler system. Home has a large living room with windows overlooking front and backyards. Good size dining room with sliding door access to the backyard. U shaped kitchen with gas stove, painted cabinets, new refrigerator, lots of counter space and window above the sink. The home has recently been painted. 3 large bedrooms including a master with a recently remodeled bath. Master bath features stand up shower, frame-less glass door, vessel sink and new fixtures and tile. Large unfinished basement is completely open. Great Virginia Village location with easy access to I25, DTC, lightrail, Cherry Creek and walking distance to many restaurants, parks, coffee shops and more.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



(RLNE4204052)