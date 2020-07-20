All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

6235 E. Mexico Ave.

6235 East Mexico Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6235 East Mexico Avenue, Denver, CO 80224
Virginia Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6235 E. Mexico Ave. Available 06/07/19 SE DENVER RANCH, UNFINISHED BASEMENT, 1 CAR GARAGE, FENCED YARD AND SPRINKLER! - To schedule a showing text 303-683-1774 -or- Use our online scheduling tool
https://calendly.com/modshowings/6235emexico
(note, this link may not display correctly on all sites we use for marketing, if it's not working we can text it to you or you can find it on the mod properties home page)

12 Month Lease.
Tenant pays gas/electric and water/sewer/storm. Owner pays recycling and trash.
One pet allowed with a $300 refundable deposit and $30/mo pet rent.
No smoking.
Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C.
Available immediately for showings and occupancy 6/7. Properties can be held with negotiation.

Large brick ranch with 3 beds, 2 baths built in 1960 with 1299 finished square feet plus a partial unfinished basement. Home features a 1 car attached garage, small storage shed and covered front and back patios. Fenced yard with sprinkler system. Home has a large living room with windows overlooking front and backyards. Good size dining room with sliding door access to the backyard. U shaped kitchen with gas stove, painted cabinets, new refrigerator, lots of counter space and window above the sink. The home has recently been painted. 3 large bedrooms including a master with a recently remodeled bath. Master bath features stand up shower, frame-less glass door, vessel sink and new fixtures and tile. Large unfinished basement is completely open. Great Virginia Village location with easy access to I25, DTC, lightrail, Cherry Creek and walking distance to many restaurants, parks, coffee shops and more.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE4204052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6235 E. Mexico Ave. have any available units?
6235 E. Mexico Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6235 E. Mexico Ave. have?
Some of 6235 E. Mexico Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6235 E. Mexico Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6235 E. Mexico Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6235 E. Mexico Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6235 E. Mexico Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6235 E. Mexico Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6235 E. Mexico Ave. offers parking.
Does 6235 E. Mexico Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6235 E. Mexico Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6235 E. Mexico Ave. have a pool?
No, 6235 E. Mexico Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6235 E. Mexico Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6235 E. Mexico Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6235 E. Mexico Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6235 E. Mexico Ave. has units with dishwashers.
