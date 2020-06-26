All apartments in Denver
602 South Osceola Street

Location

602 South Osceola Street, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, detached garage, rear parking, fenced yard. Available for self showing through Rently.com. Please do not submit application until you have personally viewed the interior of the property. No application fee, must have verifiable income and rental history, bad or no credit okay. Pets okay $100 pet fee/pet, tenant is responsible for all utilities.
Please note new appliances will be installed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 South Osceola Street have any available units?
602 South Osceola Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 602 South Osceola Street currently offering any rent specials?
602 South Osceola Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 South Osceola Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 South Osceola Street is pet friendly.
Does 602 South Osceola Street offer parking?
Yes, 602 South Osceola Street offers parking.
Does 602 South Osceola Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 South Osceola Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 South Osceola Street have a pool?
No, 602 South Osceola Street does not have a pool.
Does 602 South Osceola Street have accessible units?
No, 602 South Osceola Street does not have accessible units.
Does 602 South Osceola Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 South Osceola Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 South Osceola Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 South Osceola Street does not have units with air conditioning.
