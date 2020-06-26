602 South Osceola Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, detached garage, rear parking, fenced yard. Available for self showing through Rently.com. Please do not submit application until you have personally viewed the interior of the property. No application fee, must have verifiable income and rental history, bad or no credit okay. Pets okay $100 pet fee/pet, tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Please note new appliances will be installed.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.