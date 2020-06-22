592 South Ogden Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 18TH AND HAVE HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT **



This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Wash Park will welcome you with 2,295 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement.



Nearby are biking/walking trails, Wash Park, and the many shopping/dining options of Cherry Creek and Downtown Denver. Nearby schools include South High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



** MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 18TH AND HAVE HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT **



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.