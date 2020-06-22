All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
592 South Ogden Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

592 South Ogden Street

592 South Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Location

592 South Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 18TH AND HAVE HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT **

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Wash Park will welcome you with 2,295 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement.

Nearby are biking/walking trails, Wash Park, and the many shopping/dining options of Cherry Creek and Downtown Denver. Nearby schools include South High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

** MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 18TH AND HAVE HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT **

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 592 South Ogden Street have any available units?
592 South Ogden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 592 South Ogden Street have?
Some of 592 South Ogden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 592 South Ogden Street currently offering any rent specials?
592 South Ogden Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 592 South Ogden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 592 South Ogden Street is pet friendly.
Does 592 South Ogden Street offer parking?
No, 592 South Ogden Street does not offer parking.
Does 592 South Ogden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 592 South Ogden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 592 South Ogden Street have a pool?
No, 592 South Ogden Street does not have a pool.
Does 592 South Ogden Street have accessible units?
No, 592 South Ogden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 592 South Ogden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 592 South Ogden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
