All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 590 N. Logan Street, #206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
590 N. Logan Street, #206
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

590 N. Logan Street, #206

590 Logan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

590 Logan Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo In The Heart Of Denver - Welcome Home To This Very Nice 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo With An Open Living Room And Kitchen Area. Owner Pays For Water & Trash! One Reserved Parking Space. 5 min away from the Denver Health Center. Close to I25 and US-287.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past five years
Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval.

Please contact Jonathan for your showing today at 720.408.1144 or email Jonathan@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

This home is professionally marketed and Managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5277482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 N. Logan Street, #206 have any available units?
590 N. Logan Street, #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 590 N. Logan Street, #206 currently offering any rent specials?
590 N. Logan Street, #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 N. Logan Street, #206 pet-friendly?
No, 590 N. Logan Street, #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 590 N. Logan Street, #206 offer parking?
Yes, 590 N. Logan Street, #206 offers parking.
Does 590 N. Logan Street, #206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 590 N. Logan Street, #206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 N. Logan Street, #206 have a pool?
No, 590 N. Logan Street, #206 does not have a pool.
Does 590 N. Logan Street, #206 have accessible units?
No, 590 N. Logan Street, #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 590 N. Logan Street, #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 590 N. Logan Street, #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 590 N. Logan Street, #206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 590 N. Logan Street, #206 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St
Denver, CO 80231
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St
Denver, CO 80206
East Evans
2375 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard
Denver, CO 80236
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80246
Latitude 40
370 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University