590 N. Logan Street, #206

1 Bed 1 Bath Condo In The Heart Of Denver - Welcome Home To This Very Nice 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo With An Open Living Room And Kitchen Area. Owner Pays For Water & Trash! One Reserved Parking Space. 5 min away from the Denver Health Center. Close to I25 and US-287.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past five years

Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee



Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval.



Please contact Jonathan for your showing today at 720.408.1144 or email Jonathan@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



