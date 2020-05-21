5873 Ceylon St

Amenities

Fantastic 2-story condo in Denver offers an open and bright floor plan with new luxury vinyl tile flooring and new interior paint. Main floor features a family room, kitchen with all appliances, powder room and laundry with a full size washer and dryer. Upper level includes a master bedroom with full bath and two additional bedrooms located down the hall that share a second full bath. Enjoy evenings on your private back patio that sits on a green belt. There's plenty of open parking for you and your guests. Walk to community park, playground and walking trails. Close to shopping, dining, golf and DIA. Easy access to E-470, I225 / I-70 and Light Rail Station. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com