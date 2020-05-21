All apartments in Denver
5873 Ceylon St

5873 Ceylon Street · (303) 255-1990 ext. 8
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5873 Ceylon Street, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
playground
internet access
Fantastic 2-story condo in Denver offers an open and bright floor plan with new luxury vinyl tile flooring and new interior paint. Main floor features a family room, kitchen with all appliances, powder room and laundry with a full size washer and dryer. Upper level includes a master bedroom with full bath and two additional bedrooms located down the hall that share a second full bath. Enjoy evenings on your private back patio that sits on a green belt. There's plenty of open parking for you and your guests. Walk to community park, playground and walking trails. Close to shopping, dining, golf and DIA. Easy access to E-470, I225 / I-70 and Light Rail Station. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5873 Ceylon St have any available units?
5873 Ceylon St has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5873 Ceylon St have?
Some of 5873 Ceylon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5873 Ceylon St currently offering any rent specials?
5873 Ceylon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5873 Ceylon St pet-friendly?
No, 5873 Ceylon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5873 Ceylon St offer parking?
Yes, 5873 Ceylon St does offer parking.
Does 5873 Ceylon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5873 Ceylon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5873 Ceylon St have a pool?
No, 5873 Ceylon St does not have a pool.
Does 5873 Ceylon St have accessible units?
No, 5873 Ceylon St does not have accessible units.
Does 5873 Ceylon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5873 Ceylon St has units with dishwashers.
