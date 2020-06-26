5855 Biscay St

Amenities

Wonderful 2 bed/ 2.5 bath town home available now. Home features central heat/AC, 1 reserved parking spot (guest parking available), washer/dryer and much more. Rent is $1,568.00 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one month rent. $55/adult, Application fee. $150 one time Admin fee. $7/month P&R fee(credit reporting). Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pet Policy: 2 pet max. $250 per pet/ pet deposit. $25 pet rent/ per pet/ per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!