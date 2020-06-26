All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 8 2019 at 5:36 PM

5855 Biscay St

5855 Biscay Street · No Longer Available
Location

5855 Biscay Street, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
guest parking
Wonderful 2 bed/ 2.5 bath town home available now. Home features central heat/AC, 1 reserved parking spot (guest parking available), washer/dryer and much more. Rent is $1,568.00 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one month rent. $55/adult, Application fee. $150 one time Admin fee. $7/month P&R fee(credit reporting). Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pet Policy: 2 pet max. $250 per pet/ pet deposit. $25 pet rent/ per pet/ per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5855 Biscay St have any available units?
5855 Biscay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5855 Biscay St have?
Some of 5855 Biscay St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5855 Biscay St currently offering any rent specials?
5855 Biscay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5855 Biscay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5855 Biscay St is pet friendly.
Does 5855 Biscay St offer parking?
Yes, 5855 Biscay St offers parking.
Does 5855 Biscay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5855 Biscay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5855 Biscay St have a pool?
No, 5855 Biscay St does not have a pool.
Does 5855 Biscay St have accessible units?
No, 5855 Biscay St does not have accessible units.
Does 5855 Biscay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5855 Biscay St does not have units with dishwashers.
