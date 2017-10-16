5855 Biscay St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking pool guest parking pet friendly

Wonderful 2 bed/ 2.5 bath townhome available now. Home features central heat/AC, 1 reserved parking spot (guest parking available), washer/dryer and much more. Rent is $1,698.00 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one month rent. $55/adult, Application fee. $150 one time Admin fee. $7/month P&R fee(credit reporting). Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pet Policy: $250 per pet/ pet deposit. $25 pet rent/ per pet/ per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse! **Vouchers** If you receive assistance from a housing program. Tenants still need to meet our requirements to qualify. Requirements: 600 =/+ credit score, 3x the monthly rental rate as monthly household income before taxes(gross). Good rental history & criminal report. ((Example: Rent is $1698 a month. Household income needs to be at least $5,094/month before taxes. If you have a voucher for $1000. Total household income required to qualify would be $4,094/month.))