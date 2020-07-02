5805 Minnesota - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 3BD/1BA Ranch-Style Home in Cherry Creek!! This home features Hardwood Floors! Huge Windows! Tile Flooring in Bathroom! House will be Freshly Painted the beginning of November! New Tile Flooring to be Installed in Kitchen! Fenced-in Backyard! Outdoor shed! Large Patio! Washer & Dryer! Dishwasher! Pets okay with additional deposit.



Professionally Managed by Elysium Realty & Management, LLC



Call or text Heidi at 720-251-9336 or email heidi@elysiumrealtymanagement.com to schedule a showings.

Cozy 3BD/1BA Ranch-Style Home in Cherry Creek!! This home features Hardwood Floors! Huge Windows! Tile Flooring in Bathroom! House will be Freshly Painted the beginning of November! New Tile Flooring to be Installed in Kitchen! Fenced-in Backyard! Outdoor shed! Large Patio! Washer & Dryer! Dishwasher! Pets okay with additional deposit. Available NOW!



Professionally Managed by Elysium Realty & Management, LLC