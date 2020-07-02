All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5805 Minnesota - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5805 Minnesota - 1
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:45 AM

5805 Minnesota - 1

5805 E Minnesota Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Virginia Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5805 E Minnesota Dr, Denver, CO 80224
Virginia Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3BD/1BA Ranch-Style Home in Cherry Creek!! This home features Hardwood Floors! Huge Windows! Tile Flooring in Bathroom! House will be Freshly Painted the beginning of November! New Tile Flooring to be Installed in Kitchen! Fenced-in Backyard! Outdoor shed! Large Patio! Washer & Dryer! Dishwasher! Pets okay with additional deposit.

Professionally Managed by Elysium Realty & Management, LLC

Call or text Heidi at 720-251-9336 or email heidi@elysiumrealtymanagement.com to schedule a showings.
Cozy 3BD/1BA Ranch-Style Home in Cherry Creek!! This home features Hardwood Floors! Huge Windows! Tile Flooring in Bathroom! House will be Freshly Painted the beginning of November! New Tile Flooring to be Installed in Kitchen! Fenced-in Backyard! Outdoor shed! Large Patio! Washer & Dryer! Dishwasher! Pets okay with additional deposit. Available NOW!

Professionally Managed by Elysium Realty & Management, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 Minnesota - 1 have any available units?
5805 Minnesota - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5805 Minnesota - 1 have?
Some of 5805 Minnesota - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 Minnesota - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5805 Minnesota - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 Minnesota - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5805 Minnesota - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5805 Minnesota - 1 offer parking?
No, 5805 Minnesota - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5805 Minnesota - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5805 Minnesota - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 Minnesota - 1 have a pool?
No, 5805 Minnesota - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5805 Minnesota - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5805 Minnesota - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 Minnesota - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5805 Minnesota - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
The Detroit
1504 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Edge DTC
7500 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue
Denver, CO 80237
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes
1771 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University