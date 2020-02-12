All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5805 East 3rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5805 East 3rd Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5805 East 3rd Avenue

5805 East 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5805 East 3rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80220
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 2,354 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with brand new stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a finished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking and walking trails, such as Congress Park, City Park, Cramner Park, Robinson Park, and Crestmoor Park. Also nearby are Trader Joe's, Cherry Creek Mall, and many more shopping and dining options.

Nearby schools include Carson Elementary School, Hill Middle School, George Washington High School, and Steck Elementary School.

Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes sewer.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 East 3rd Avenue have any available units?
5805 East 3rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5805 East 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 5805 East 3rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 East 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5805 East 3rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 East 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5805 East 3rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5805 East 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5805 East 3rd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5805 East 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5805 East 3rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 East 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 5805 East 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5805 East 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5805 East 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 East 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5805 East 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1170 Logan
1170 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
66 Pearl
66 South Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
My Block Wash Park
255 Washington St
Denver, CO 80203
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University