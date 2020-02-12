5805 East 3rd Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 2,354 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with brand new stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a finished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking and walking trails, such as Congress Park, City Park, Cramner Park, Robinson Park, and Crestmoor Park. Also nearby are Trader Joe's, Cherry Creek Mall, and many more shopping and dining options.



Nearby schools include Carson Elementary School, Hill Middle School, George Washington High School, and Steck Elementary School.



Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes sewer.



