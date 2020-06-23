5800 Tower Rd. #908

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

SPACIOUS 2 Bed Condo in Green Valley Ranch!!!!! - The biggest unit in the complex, this immaculate two-bedroom two-bathroom condo Features high vaulted ceilings and a Great open floor plan. Washer/Dryer included. 1 Car ATTACHED Garage also included! Just across the street from the new A-Line light rail station allows for easy access to downtown and only minutes from DIA! This community offers a pool hot tub, fitness center, and clubhouse!



