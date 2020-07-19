All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5778 Danube Street #E-105
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

5778 Danube Street #E-105

5778 North Danube Street · No Longer Available
Location

5778 North Danube Street, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5778 Danube Street #E-105 Available 05/10/19 Beautiful Townhome in a Great Neighborhood! - Coming soon!!!!

Donna Martin
Atlas Real Estate Group
719-505-5544
donna.martin@realatlas.com

Great 3 bed, 2.5 bath, town house in First Creek Condos in Green Valley Ranch. Unit boasts fresh paint, hardwood and carpet flooring, shared backyard space, and dedicated parking. An open kitchen/living room floor plan makes a spacious and bright living space. Large bedrooms and ample closet space solves any storage issues you might have. Unit comes equipped with washer and dryer hook-ups and matching appliances.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Provides easy access to I-70, E470, DIA, and Buckley Air Force Base. Only a few short blocks to RTD and Light Rail routes.

To Qualify:
Must prove income of 2.5x the monthly rent.
Deposit is the same as one months rent.
Application fee is $35 per person over the age of 18.
No felonies, evictions or owing a prior landlord.
Bankruptcies must be 3 years out.
Pet fee is $200 per pet and pet rent is $25 per pet per month.

(RLNE4768205)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5778 Danube Street #E-105 have any available units?
5778 Danube Street #E-105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5778 Danube Street #E-105 have?
Some of 5778 Danube Street #E-105's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5778 Danube Street #E-105 currently offering any rent specials?
5778 Danube Street #E-105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5778 Danube Street #E-105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5778 Danube Street #E-105 is pet friendly.
Does 5778 Danube Street #E-105 offer parking?
Yes, 5778 Danube Street #E-105 offers parking.
Does 5778 Danube Street #E-105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5778 Danube Street #E-105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5778 Danube Street #E-105 have a pool?
No, 5778 Danube Street #E-105 does not have a pool.
Does 5778 Danube Street #E-105 have accessible units?
No, 5778 Danube Street #E-105 does not have accessible units.
Does 5778 Danube Street #E-105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5778 Danube Street #E-105 does not have units with dishwashers.
