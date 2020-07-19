Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking carpet

5778 Danube Street #E-105 Available 05/10/19 Beautiful Townhome in a Great Neighborhood! - Coming soon!!!!



Donna Martin

Atlas Real Estate Group

719-505-5544

donna.martin@realatlas.com



Great 3 bed, 2.5 bath, town house in First Creek Condos in Green Valley Ranch. Unit boasts fresh paint, hardwood and carpet flooring, shared backyard space, and dedicated parking. An open kitchen/living room floor plan makes a spacious and bright living space. Large bedrooms and ample closet space solves any storage issues you might have. Unit comes equipped with washer and dryer hook-ups and matching appliances.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



Provides easy access to I-70, E470, DIA, and Buckley Air Force Base. Only a few short blocks to RTD and Light Rail routes.



To Qualify:

Must prove income of 2.5x the monthly rent.

Deposit is the same as one months rent.

Application fee is $35 per person over the age of 18.

No felonies, evictions or owing a prior landlord.

Bankruptcies must be 3 years out.

Pet fee is $200 per pet and pet rent is $25 per pet per month.



