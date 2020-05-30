All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

5570 Ensenada Street

5570 Ensanada Street · No Longer Available
Location

5570 Ensanada Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
5570 Ensenada Street Available 05/01/20 Great 2-Story Home Located in the Desirable Green Valley Ranch! Available 5/1/2020! - Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 5/01/2020 or up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Check out this great home in the Green Valley Ranch Community of Denver! This property features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a loft space and a large yard. Once inside, youll feel right at home as you are welcomed by a spacious family room adjacent to the large eat-in kitchen. From the kitchen, you have access to a lovely patio and fenced in yard, perfect for enjoying some Colorado sunshine. The master has plenty of closet space, a full bath and features a ceiling fan and a glass block window which allows wonderful natural light while maintaining privacy. A two car garage finishes off the package and features enough room for two vehicles as well as storage. You will fall in love with this location as the home sits just minutes from King Soopers, Green Valley Ranch Golf Course, Denver Public Library, as well as many other shops and restaurants. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to both I-70 and E-470. All major areas of Denver and DIA are just a short trip away. Do not miss out on this opportunity.

Pets - 2 Dogs under 60 lbs, no cats
Section 8 - Yes
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - Washer/Dryer
Parking -2 Car Attached Garage
School District - Denver Public Schools

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5657878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5570 Ensenada Street have any available units?
5570 Ensenada Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5570 Ensenada Street have?
Some of 5570 Ensenada Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5570 Ensenada Street currently offering any rent specials?
5570 Ensenada Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5570 Ensenada Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5570 Ensenada Street is pet friendly.
Does 5570 Ensenada Street offer parking?
Yes, 5570 Ensenada Street offers parking.
Does 5570 Ensenada Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5570 Ensenada Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5570 Ensenada Street have a pool?
No, 5570 Ensenada Street does not have a pool.
Does 5570 Ensenada Street have accessible units?
No, 5570 Ensenada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5570 Ensenada Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5570 Ensenada Street has units with dishwashers.

