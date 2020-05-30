Amenities

5570 Ensenada Street Available 05/01/20 Great 2-Story Home Located in the Desirable Green Valley Ranch! Available 5/1/2020! - Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 5/01/2020 or up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Check out this great home in the Green Valley Ranch Community of Denver! This property features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a loft space and a large yard. Once inside, youll feel right at home as you are welcomed by a spacious family room adjacent to the large eat-in kitchen. From the kitchen, you have access to a lovely patio and fenced in yard, perfect for enjoying some Colorado sunshine. The master has plenty of closet space, a full bath and features a ceiling fan and a glass block window which allows wonderful natural light while maintaining privacy. A two car garage finishes off the package and features enough room for two vehicles as well as storage. You will fall in love with this location as the home sits just minutes from King Soopers, Green Valley Ranch Golf Course, Denver Public Library, as well as many other shops and restaurants. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to both I-70 and E-470. All major areas of Denver and DIA are just a short trip away. Do not miss out on this opportunity.



Pets - 2 Dogs under 60 lbs, no cats

Section 8 - Yes

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - Washer/Dryer

Parking -2 Car Attached Garage

School District - Denver Public Schools



