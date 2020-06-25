All apartments in Denver
5515 Laredo Way
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

5515 Laredo Way

5515 Laredo Way · No Longer Available
Location

5515 Laredo Way, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Amenities

patio / balcony
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
5515 Laredo Way Available 05/06/19 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch in Parkfield Subdivision COMING SOON!!! - Come see this spacious floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, fully fenced yard with deck, and central AC in almost 1500 SF. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!!

Nearby schools include Ford Elementary School, Greenwood Elementary School and Noel Middle School.

The closest grocery stores are Walmart Neighborhood Market,

Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks and Caribou Coffee & Einstein Bros. Bagels.

Nearby restaurants include Rico Pollo, Rico Pan and Wingstop.

5515 Laredo Way is near Montbello Civic Center Park, Town Center Park and Green Valley West Ranch Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake

Rental Terms
Rent - $1995
Application Fee - $35
Security Deposit - $1995

For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Andy Hoss via text 319-431-8909 or email andy.hoss@realatlas.com

(RLNE4807213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 Laredo Way have any available units?
5515 Laredo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 5515 Laredo Way currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Laredo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Laredo Way pet-friendly?
No, 5515 Laredo Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5515 Laredo Way offer parking?
No, 5515 Laredo Way does not offer parking.
Does 5515 Laredo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 Laredo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Laredo Way have a pool?
No, 5515 Laredo Way does not have a pool.
Does 5515 Laredo Way have accessible units?
No, 5515 Laredo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 Laredo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5515 Laredo Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5515 Laredo Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5515 Laredo Way has units with air conditioning.
