Amenities

patio / balcony coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar

5515 Laredo Way Available 05/06/19 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch in Parkfield Subdivision COMING SOON!!! - Come see this spacious floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, fully fenced yard with deck, and central AC in almost 1500 SF. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!!



Nearby schools include Ford Elementary School, Greenwood Elementary School and Noel Middle School.



The closest grocery stores are Walmart Neighborhood Market,



Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks and Caribou Coffee & Einstein Bros. Bagels.



Nearby restaurants include Rico Pollo, Rico Pan and Wingstop.



5515 Laredo Way is near Montbello Civic Center Park, Town Center Park and Green Valley West Ranch Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake



Rental Terms

Rent - $1995

Application Fee - $35

Security Deposit - $1995



For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Andy Hoss via text 319-431-8909 or email andy.hoss@realatlas.com



(RLNE4807213)