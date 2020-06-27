All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5501 West 48th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5501 West 48th Ave
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

5501 West 48th Ave

5501 West 48th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Regis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5501 West 48th Avenue, Denver, CO 80212
Regis

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5501 West 48th Ave Available 09/20/19 Newly Remodeled 2BD, 1BA Berkeley Home with Fenced Backyard - Finishes make this home feel sleek and modern. Enjoy being a walk to 3 large parks (Berkeley, Inspiration, and Creekside) and Berkeley Lake. Near premier shopping and dining locations on Tennyson St. and many others in the Highlands. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com

*No smoking.
*small pets negotiable
*$50 monthly utility fee for water, sewer, and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE5029046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 West 48th Ave have any available units?
5501 West 48th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5501 West 48th Ave have?
Some of 5501 West 48th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 West 48th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5501 West 48th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 West 48th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5501 West 48th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5501 West 48th Ave offer parking?
No, 5501 West 48th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5501 West 48th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5501 West 48th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 West 48th Ave have a pool?
No, 5501 West 48th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5501 West 48th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5501 West 48th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 West 48th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5501 West 48th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St
Denver, CO 80210
1000 South Broadway
1000 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
Economist
1578 North Humboldt Street
Denver, CO 80218
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street
Denver, CO 80222

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University