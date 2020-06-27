Amenities
5501 West 48th Ave Available 09/20/19 Newly Remodeled 2BD, 1BA Berkeley Home with Fenced Backyard - Finishes make this home feel sleek and modern. Enjoy being a walk to 3 large parks (Berkeley, Inspiration, and Creekside) and Berkeley Lake. Near premier shopping and dining locations on Tennyson St. and many others in the Highlands. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com
*No smoking.
*small pets negotiable
*$50 monthly utility fee for water, sewer, and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
