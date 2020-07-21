Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage online portal

5440 Danube Street Available 01/27/20 Phenomenal 3BD, 2.5BA Home with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage, Easy Access to I-70 and DIA - New build with spacious interior and convenient access to useful amenities. Enjoy being near shopping centers, Rocky Mountain National Wildlife Refuge, as well as I-70, I-225 and Denver International Airport. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Up to two dogs are negotiable.

*There is a $40 monthly fee for water and sewer

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4967199)