5437 Valentia St

Beautiful, Upgraded 3 Bedroom Town Home in Stapleton - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com



This modern townhouse is located in the Conservatory Green neighborhood of Stapleton and is almost new and barely lived in! Sophisticated and upgraded throughout with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms total. Main level features custom finishes, an open layout great for entertaining, a fantastic kitchen with an island, a designated dining area, a gas fireplace, upper balcony access off of kitchen, a living room with high ceilings, a half bath and the master suite. Beautiful master bath with large walk-in shower. Upper level has laundry plus two bedrooms each with own attached bathrooms and spacious closets. Lower level has street and garage access, a mud room plus additional storage as well as a flex space that can be used as an office, rec room or extra living space. Covered patio area off of flex space. Walking distance to Willow Park. A well-behaved pet would be considered with an additional deposit.



Features at a glance:

-Hardwood Floors

-Upgraded Carpet

-Quartz Countertops

-Dual Sided Gas Fireplace

-Slow-Close Drawers

-Kitchen Pantry

-GE Stainless Appliances

-Large, Walk-In Master Suite Shower

-Tankless Hot Water Heater

-Window Coverings

-Spacious Closets In Secondary Bedrooms

-Flexible Bonus Room

-Mudroom with Storage Bench and Closet

-Additional Storage Under Stairs

-Low Maintenance Living



Appliances included:

-Microwave

-Stove

-Refrigerator

-Dishwasher

-Washer

-Dryer



Pets:

-Pets considered with additional deposit

-$500 additional security deposit required for each pet

-No aggressive breeds.



Leasing information:

-Contract type: 12 month lease

-Utilities paid by the owner: None

-Utilities paid by the tenants: Electric, Gas and all others.



Nearby Schools in Denver:

-William Roberts

-DSST Conservatory Green Middle School

-Denver School of Science and Tech Montview High School



