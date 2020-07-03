All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5437 Valentia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5437 Valentia St
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

5437 Valentia St

5437 Valentia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5437 Valentia Street, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful, Upgraded 3 Bedroom Town Home in Stapleton - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com

This modern townhouse is located in the Conservatory Green neighborhood of Stapleton and is almost new and barely lived in! Sophisticated and upgraded throughout with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms total. Main level features custom finishes, an open layout great for entertaining, a fantastic kitchen with an island, a designated dining area, a gas fireplace, upper balcony access off of kitchen, a living room with high ceilings, a half bath and the master suite. Beautiful master bath with large walk-in shower. Upper level has laundry plus two bedrooms each with own attached bathrooms and spacious closets. Lower level has street and garage access, a mud room plus additional storage as well as a flex space that can be used as an office, rec room or extra living space. Covered patio area off of flex space. Walking distance to Willow Park. A well-behaved pet would be considered with an additional deposit.

Features at a glance:
-Hardwood Floors
-Upgraded Carpet
-Quartz Countertops
-Dual Sided Gas Fireplace
-Slow-Close Drawers
-Kitchen Pantry
-GE Stainless Appliances
-Large, Walk-In Master Suite Shower
-Tankless Hot Water Heater
-Window Coverings
-Spacious Closets In Secondary Bedrooms
-Flexible Bonus Room
-Mudroom with Storage Bench and Closet
-Additional Storage Under Stairs
-Low Maintenance Living

Appliances included:
-Microwave
-Stove
-Refrigerator
-Dishwasher
-Washer
-Dryer

Pets:
-Pets considered with additional deposit
-$500 additional security deposit required for each pet
-No aggressive breeds.

Leasing information:
-Contract type: 12 month lease
-Utilities paid by the owner: None
-Utilities paid by the tenants: Electric, Gas and all others.

Nearby Schools in Denver:
-William Roberts
-DSST Conservatory Green Middle School
-Denver School of Science and Tech Montview High School

-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Licensed in the State of Colorado

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5389616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5437 Valentia St have any available units?
5437 Valentia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5437 Valentia St have?
Some of 5437 Valentia St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5437 Valentia St currently offering any rent specials?
5437 Valentia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5437 Valentia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5437 Valentia St is pet friendly.
Does 5437 Valentia St offer parking?
Yes, 5437 Valentia St offers parking.
Does 5437 Valentia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5437 Valentia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5437 Valentia St have a pool?
No, 5437 Valentia St does not have a pool.
Does 5437 Valentia St have accessible units?
No, 5437 Valentia St does not have accessible units.
Does 5437 Valentia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5437 Valentia St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1170 Logan
1170 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Sova
1901 North Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St
Denver, CO 80202
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
24 PLACE
2421 S Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80210
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University