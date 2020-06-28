Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5428 Valentia St Available 09/03/19 3 Bed 3 1/2 Bath Townhouse w/ Loft and Upper Outside Deck in Stapleton Must SEE - Very Classy 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath w/ Office Townhouse in Stapleton. Beautifully Designed Living Space, Open Concept Kitchen Family Room, Master Suite w/ Relaxing Master Bathroom.

Wood Floors on Main Floor, Carpeted Bedrooms, Finished Basement with Large Main Room and High Ceilings PLUS Bedroom and Bathroom. Stainless Appliances,Kitchen Island, Pendant Lighting, Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer, Gas Fireplace. Lots of Storage.

Unique Upper Family Room/ Game Room/ Fun Room with Wet Bar plus Large Outside Deck-Patio. Perfect for Family Teens or Visitors.

Look at Pictures!

Move in Early September 2019. Need to Move Sooner? Call us Today.



(RLNE5111163)