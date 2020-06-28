All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5428 Valentia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5428 Valentia St
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:17 PM

5428 Valentia St

5428 North Valentia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5428 North Valentia Street, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5428 Valentia St Available 09/03/19 3 Bed 3 1/2 Bath Townhouse w/ Loft and Upper Outside Deck in Stapleton Must SEE - Very Classy 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath w/ Office Townhouse in Stapleton. Beautifully Designed Living Space, Open Concept Kitchen Family Room, Master Suite w/ Relaxing Master Bathroom.
Wood Floors on Main Floor, Carpeted Bedrooms, Finished Basement with Large Main Room and High Ceilings PLUS Bedroom and Bathroom. Stainless Appliances,Kitchen Island, Pendant Lighting, Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer, Gas Fireplace. Lots of Storage.
Unique Upper Family Room/ Game Room/ Fun Room with Wet Bar plus Large Outside Deck-Patio. Perfect for Family Teens or Visitors.
Look at Pictures!
Move in Early September 2019. Need to Move Sooner? Call us Today.

(RLNE5111163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5428 Valentia St have any available units?
5428 Valentia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5428 Valentia St have?
Some of 5428 Valentia St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5428 Valentia St currently offering any rent specials?
5428 Valentia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5428 Valentia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5428 Valentia St is pet friendly.
Does 5428 Valentia St offer parking?
No, 5428 Valentia St does not offer parking.
Does 5428 Valentia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5428 Valentia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5428 Valentia St have a pool?
No, 5428 Valentia St does not have a pool.
Does 5428 Valentia St have accessible units?
No, 5428 Valentia St does not have accessible units.
Does 5428 Valentia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5428 Valentia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
Dayton Crossing
2570 S Dayton Way
Denver, CO 80231
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St
Denver, CO 80206
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
24 PLACE
2421 S Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80210
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University