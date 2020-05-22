All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:55 PM

540 South Forest Street

540 S Forest St · No Longer Available
Location

540 S Forest St, Denver, CO 80246
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1605543.

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 1,145 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, access to the community pool and tennis court. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony or deck. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Mir Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Walgreens, Target, Wingstop, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and snow removal.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 South Forest Street have any available units?
540 South Forest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 South Forest Street have?
Some of 540 South Forest Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 South Forest Street currently offering any rent specials?
540 South Forest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 South Forest Street pet-friendly?
No, 540 South Forest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 540 South Forest Street offer parking?
Yes, 540 South Forest Street offers parking.
Does 540 South Forest Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 540 South Forest Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 South Forest Street have a pool?
Yes, 540 South Forest Street has a pool.
Does 540 South Forest Street have accessible units?
No, 540 South Forest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 540 South Forest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 South Forest Street does not have units with dishwashers.

