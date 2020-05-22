540 South Forest Street

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1605543.



This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 1,145 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, access to the community pool and tennis court. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony or deck. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Mir Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Walgreens, Target, Wingstop, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and snow removal.



