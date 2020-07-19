5350 South Jay Circle

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #903172.



This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Grant Ranch will welcome you with 1,485 square feet of living space plus a den!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy gas fireplace. Parking for this property is a 2 attached garage.



Enjoy the beautiful city views from the balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Marston Lake, Bowles Reservoir. Also nearby are many shopping options such as S.W Plaza and Aspen Grove. Travel is easy with quick access to Light Rail and C-470.



Nearby schools include Blue Heron Elementary School, Grant Ranch Middle School, and John F. Kennedy High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, trash, recycling, snow removal, and yard care.



