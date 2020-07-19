All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:08 PM

5350 South Jay Circle

5350 South Jay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5350 South Jay Circle, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #903172.

This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Grant Ranch will welcome you with 1,485 square feet of living space plus a den!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy gas fireplace. Parking for this property is a 2 attached garage.

Enjoy the beautiful city views from the balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Marston Lake, Bowles Reservoir. Also nearby are many shopping options such as S.W Plaza and Aspen Grove. Travel is easy with quick access to Light Rail and C-470.

Nearby schools include Blue Heron Elementary School, Grant Ranch Middle School, and John F. Kennedy High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, trash, recycling, snow removal, and yard care.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5350 South Jay Circle have any available units?
5350 South Jay Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5350 South Jay Circle have?
Some of 5350 South Jay Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5350 South Jay Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5350 South Jay Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5350 South Jay Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5350 South Jay Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5350 South Jay Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5350 South Jay Circle offers parking.
Does 5350 South Jay Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5350 South Jay Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5350 South Jay Circle have a pool?
No, 5350 South Jay Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5350 South Jay Circle have accessible units?
No, 5350 South Jay Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5350 South Jay Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5350 South Jay Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
